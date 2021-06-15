The regional Executive will have the support to modify six regional laws, but at the cost of including other changes during the processing as a bill López Miras at the Regional Assembly in a file image. / Antonio Gil / AGM MANUEL BUITRAGO Tuesday, June 15, 2021, 02:07



The regional Executive is preparing to reopen the box of thunders of environmental legislation, and its partners, especially the group of Juan José Liarte, plan to introduce new measures “to make compatible” environmental protection with economic activity. The PP will have the necessary support in the Assembly to make progress