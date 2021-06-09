The Popular Party of the Region has completed its new organization chart after the organic changes introduced by Fernando López Miras after the political earthquake that caused the motion of censure. Last Monday’s Board of Directors ratified the appointment of the new secretaries in the Regional Executive Committee. Among the most relevant incorporations are the former councilors Pedro Rivera and Esperanza Moreno, who assume responsibilities for Justice and the Interior and for Education, Culture and Sports, respectively.

Pedro Rivera is a lawyer and was part of the regional executive with both Pedro Antonio Sánchez and Fernando López Miras. He left the Governing Council after the last elections and was away from the front line since then. Esperanza Moreno held the Education and Culture portfolio until April, when López Miras was forced to replace her with Mabel Campuzano due to the pact that the PP reached with those expelled from Vox so that they would not support the motion of censure of Diego Conesa and Ana Martínez Vidal . After her dismissal, she was appointed chief of staff of the president of the Autonomous Community.

Exchange of roles



From the rest of the organization chart, it should be noted that Javier Celdrán will occupy the Secretary for Employment and Pensions, under the orders of Vice Secretary Luis Alberto Marín. Curiously, Marín is secretary general in the Ministry headed by Celdrán. They exchange roles in the Popular Party.

Javier Celdrán will be subordinate in the party to his general secretary in the Ministry of Economy and Finance



Another prominent entry is that of Nicolás Gonzálvez as head of Economy and Competitiveness. He was recently appointed general director of the Credit and Finance Institute (Icref). The general director of People with Disabilities, Conchita Ruiz Caballero, assumes the secretariat of Equality and Social Affairs. Ruiz is the only high popular position in the Council headed by Isabel Franco.

The Executive Committee is completed by Ramón Sánchez-Parra (Autonomous Policy), Sonia Carrillo (Organization), Verónica López (Electoral), Jorge Serna (Affiliation), Fran Sánchez (Mobilization and Acts), Andrés Torrente (Territorial Policy), Ángela Gaona (Politics Local), Jesús Cano (Agriculture and Water), Javier Martínez Gilabert (Digital Transformation), José Francisco Lajara (Infrastructure, Urban Planning and Housing), Mari Carmen Ruiz Jódar (Health and Family), Agustín Alcaraz (Studies and Programs), Francisco Bernabé (Training) and Enrique Ujaldón (Transparency, Participation and Ethics). Pedro Moya will be Secretary of Records and Ignacio Jaudenes will accompany Marcos Ortuño in the Rights and Guarantees Committee.