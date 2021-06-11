The Popular Party of the Region of Murcia registered a motion in the Regional Assembly requesting the implementation of the Juan de la Cierva regional research award and Cordoniú and a scholarship for research talent to honor the figure of this Murcian genius.

In addition, the Popular Parliamentary Group will promote an institutional declaration in the autonomous parliament so that all political groups show their firm rejection due to the refusal of the Government of Spain to the denomination with the name of Juan de la Cierva to the international airport of the Region of Murcia.

The PP deputy, Juan Antonio Mata, assured that “the arrival to power of Pedro Sánchez has led to people like Juan de la Cierva being persecuted when trying to erase them from the history of Spain based on an ideological law imposed by the PSOE». For this reason, as he has stressed, “it is the obligation of the Region of Murcia, in the face of this unprecedented attack, to launch these awards in memory and recognition of the inventor” because “we cannot allow someone who treats Bildu better than Juan de la Cierva rewrite the memory of our society at will, trying to falsify it to reconstruct it to his story ».

For her part, the vice-spokeswoman for the GPP, Miriam Guardiola, remarked that «the blind sectarianism of the Government of Spain has led to the elimination of distinguished names from the national research awards who have contributed to the history of our country such as Ramón y Cajal, Menéndez Pidal, Gregorio Marañón or the illustrious Murcian Juan de la Cierva ». For Guardiola, “they are the latest victims of that ideological memory of Pedro Sánchez with which he intends to rewrite history at his convenience and establish his ideological impositions.”

Guardiola assured that «from the PP we are not going to allow them to stain the name of illustrious men that the Region of Murcia has given»And in that sense a parliamentary offensive has already been announced in the Regional Assembly and in the Cortes Generales, to which the institutional declaration is added. “Sánchez cannot ask for magnanimity with those criminals who have been convicted, but he makes political trials with illustrious men of recognized prestige in the Region of Murcia”, concluded Guardiola.