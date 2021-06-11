The Executive of Fernando López Miras scheduled the approval of the General Budgets of the Community for 2021 for next Wednesday and will have them without making the slightest concession to the opposition political groups. The Economy, Finance and Budget Commission of the Regional Assembly yesterday rejected all the partial amendments that PSOE and Podemos have presented to the bill among complaints from socialist deputies and Podemos for the “null will to agree” of the PP and their government partners, the defectors of Ciudadanos and those expelled from Vox.

Not a single of the proposals to “improve” the accounts of such important departments as Education, Development, Business, Employment and Universities were successful in the first of the two sessions of the Commission held before taking the opinion with the final accounts of the Community for this year. The second will take place this morning and a script change is not planned. «[El PP] He will then give lessons in dialogue, but he is unable to accept a single contribution that the vast majority are formulated in a constructive way and to improve these Budgets, ”lamented the Podemos parliamentarian Rafael Esteban at the end of the meeting.

This way of acting of the deputies who support the Executive “also shows the lack of respect and contempt of the regional government for this parliament,” according to the socialist Carmina Fernández.

The Bureau of the Economy, Finance and Budget Commission accepted 243 partial amendments presented to the Community Budget bill for 2021: 144 to the statement of expenses and 99 to the articles. Of all of them, 121 were presented by the PSOE, one hundred by the Mixed Group (Podemos), and the remaining 22, jointly by the Popular, Ciudadanos and Vox groups.

Fernández regretted the rejection of proposals “as important as the universalization of education from 0 to 3 years, the opening of the Hospital del Rosell in Cartagena to one hundred percent or the reinforcement of clinics and staff in primary care.”

Guardiola: «They are not useful»



However, the popular ones claimed that they were willing to “seek common ground, with a desire for dialogue and consensus,” according to their deputy spokesperson, Miriam Guardiola. But “we cannot accept amendments that are not useful or priority, that are not motivated or justified, that seek to make the regional government assume costs that are not within its competence, that entail ideological impositions or superfluous expenses.” In addition, he accused PSOE and Podemos of acting “in a sectarian and partisan manner”, pretending to “discriminate against municipalities governed by the PP.”

For his part, the spokesman for the Citizens Group, Francisco Álvarez, accused his colleagues Ana Martínez Vidal and Juan José Molina of not having presented a single partial amendment in this parliamentary process.