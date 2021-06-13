The Spanish team makes their debut at this European Championship against a Swedish team surrounded by numerous renowned casualties. This will be the line-up that Luis Enrique will probably draw:
He is not the goalkeeper that the Spanish want to see in goal, and his level shown in recent months is quite weak. The most important thing is that Luis Enrique trusts him.
Incomprehensibly he will play right back. Right now he will surely be one of the best players in the national team and the coach prefers to “waste it” by placing him in the wing position. Incomprehensible decision.
He is left-handed but will play as a right-handed center-back. The experiment against Portugal went surprisingly well. He and Pau Torres form a great tandem. If they are thin the consistency of our defense will notice it.
Current UEFA Europa League champion with Villarreal. It is the future of Spanish defense. Great hierarchy and ball out. Despite his height, his weak point is the passing game.
His ownership is not guaranteed since he was a substitute against Portugal. José Luis Gayá played in that game because Sarabia was in charge of occupying the band. Jordi Alba and Dani Olmo will play against Sweden.
The positive of Busquets gives him the opportunity to convince Luis Enrique from the starting position. He is a quite valid footballer for the national team’s scheme.
The season of the Liverpool player has gone from less to more. He closed it at a great level and in the friendly against Portugal he was one of the best. He will play ahead of Koke.
The Naples midfielder is essential for the Spanish team to be able to play with a midfield at three heights. Another that looks like a fixture at eleven.
Many would expect Gerard Moreno in this position, but Luis Enrique trusts Ferran. The Manchester City player, despite not being very showy, has a lot of goal, and the Asturian coach loves that.
The Juve center forward has also won the game against the killergroguet. He was highly criticized after the friendly against Portugal for the number of times he missed.
He is perhaps the player in whom Luis Enrique has placed the most faith. His inward movements are essential for players like Jordi Alba to reach the baseline.
