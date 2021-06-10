Mariam Boukhatamine (Ras Al Khaimah)

Yesterday, a number of students of the twelfth grade in Ras Al Khaimah schools made observations about the lack of ease in examining the social studies subject, which they described as unexpected, especially that the subject is characterized by smoothness and objectivity rather than being a subject that requires mathematical problems, stressing that the issue of having models in the test is easy and others difficult. It is unfair – as they put it – and causes distress among students, especially since there are students who, during the past two days, have successively faced difficult models or even required longer time, on the other hand, the second model met the satisfaction of other students.

The students noted that the social studies test came for a long time and needed more time in the issue of thinking and concentration before solving the questions, noting that the most confusing question for the student was the question of the percentages of the population census of the UAE and a number of questions very close to the solution, noting that There are questions that overwhelmed the student with the calmness of the exam, describing it as not easy, and on the other side of the owners of the second form, they expressed their happiness with the presence of good questions through which the student guarantees grades and their collection in an easy and easy way, stressing that the exam was not without a question that measures the average and outstanding level of students.

The student, Muhammad Adel, in the advanced twelfth grade, said: The model that he performed in the social studies test was characterized by its ease despite its length and the need for some questions for a longer time to answer and focus before choosing the correct answer, noting that the distribution of grades was the most worrying issue for students, especially since the number of questions It was 20 questions, and each question was assigned 5 marks, which are enough for the student to increase or decrease his level in the test. As for the students of the other model, their chances were less, according to the student Aisha Al-Tunaiji, who confirmed that the exam was at the intermediate and above-average level, and was filled with some long questions that were dominated by the arithmetic method, which made most students grumble, not to mention that the questions were confusing Because the answers are similar, she pointed out that the issue is unfair that the test subject is one and that easy forms and the other difficult are distributed to the same students of the Twelfth Certificate, demanding, like other students, that there be equality in the matter.