The pontiff Francis on Thursday rejected the resignation of German Cardinal Reinhard Marx as Archbishop of Munich, due to the crisis of sexual abuse in the Catholic Church. However, he agreed with Marx that it is a global “catastrophe.” Still, he insisted that the prelate must remain.

A week ago, the German Cardinal and Archbishop of Munich and Freising, Reinhard Marx, caused an earthquake in the Catholic Church by resigning. The religious justified his decision by saying that he should share institutional responsibility for the sexual abuse of minors, which occurred by clergymen in recent decades.

But this Thursday, the Vatican disclosed that Pope Francis rejects his resignation. “First of all, thank you for your courage. It is a Christian courage that does not fear the cross, does not fear annihilating itself in the face of the tremendous reality of sin,” said the pontiff, in a letter addressed to Marx.

With the pronouncement, “Marx remains archbishop of Munich and an important ally of the Pope in Rome,” Francis fully endorses the German, according to Thomas Schueller, professor of canon law at the University of Münster.

Likewise, the leader of the Catholic Church assured that he understood the motivation of the 67-year-old cardinal, due to the scourge that has been discovered in the world, however he insisted that he continue in office.

“That is my answer, dear brother. Continue as you suggest, but as Archbishop of Munich,” Francis told Reinhard Marx in the letter written in Spanish, the native language of the first Latin American Pope in history.

So far, against Marx, former director of the German conference of Catholic bishops, there is no suspicion of having participated in abuses or cover-ups. The Church is investigating such allegations in another German archdiocese, in Cologne, after a report from three months ago found hundreds of victims there.

German religious abuse scandals

Last March, a devastating and expected report on child abuse and cover-ups was revealed in the period 1975 and 2018, by priests of the Archdiocese of Cologne.

The 800-page document identified 202 responsible for sexual assault and 314 victims. “More than half of the victims were children under the age of 14,” explained Björn Gercke, the lawyer commissioned by the Church of Germany for the investigation.

Recent years have seen an accelerated exodus from the Church in Germany, with liberal worshipers turning away and protesting, not only over abuse but also over conservative attitudes towards same-sex relationships.

The German Church has enormous global influence, in part due to its wealth: taxes paid by members and collected by the government make it the richest on the planet.

