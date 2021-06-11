Museums: The Pompidou comes to America

Through an agreement with local authorities, the Pompidou Center, one of the largest collections of contemporary art in Europe, to open an exhibition center in Jersey City by 2024, on the outskirts of New York. The opening will be added to those of other artistic centers that are in Metz, Malaga, Shanghay and Brussels, in a clear expansion policy, but the first in the American continent. In addition, the Parisian museum declared that it “sees viable” that the next one be in Latin America.

Located on the west bank of the Hudson River, facing Manhattan, Jersey City is an old industrial city in full transformation —And gentrification— since the 1980s. Its authorities plan to locate the new space in the building Pathside, a tram station built in 1912, whose 5,400 m2 will be remodeled by the OMA studio, by the architect Rem koolhaas.

Dispense with New York was the bet. “We had no interest in adding another art center to the landscape of Manhattan, where there is already a great offer,” he told the AFP agency Serge lasvignes, president of the Center Pompidou. The metropolis already has two major contemporary art museums, the MoMA and the Whitney, in addition to the offer of Metropolitan museum and the Guggenheim.

In the area, considered the most ethnically diverse in the United States (there are only 20 percent non-Hispanic whites), many artists anchored, as a result of the rapid increase in rental prices in New York.

Online cycle: Poetry by other means

Not everything is likes and algorithms in the digital age. In search of that space of creative freedom, he aims Artificial Paradises. Poetry anthology on the web, a cycle of videos on digital poetry and contemporary technopoetics that the Andreani Foundation ororganized next to National University of Arts (A).

Made by the artist Marcela sinclair and the literary critic Juan Jose Mendoza, plus the music of Alan Courtis, the videos of the first season address the work of three artists who travel different forms of visual poetry.

One of them is the Dutch-Brazilian Rafaël Rozendaal, precocious in the concept of selling websites as objects of art. He designed hundreds between 2001 and 2019, many of which still remain online, viewed by millions of users each year and purchased by collectors for thousands of dollars. Its premiere will take place on Monday, June 14, the same day of the presentation via Zoom with a talk between Sebastian Bianchi, Mercedes Halfon and Vanesa Pafundo, moderated by Mercedes Urquiza.

“The project is part of new ways of narrating history without references, taking into account the avant-gardes and other forms of life in the digital age,” Mendoza highlights.

The second episode, on Wednesday 16, approaches the Argentine production Ana Maria Uribe (1944-2004), a visual poet who converted her 60s Tipoemas (typographic visual poems) into Anipoemas from 1997 with the use of the computer. The third episode, on Friday 18, will star Bethlehem Gache, poet and teacher, and one of the pioneers of electronic poetry.

Work of Kazuya Sakai, artist, broadcaster and critic of Japanese origin.

One hundred works for the 20th Sivori Auction

With a hundred works by great artists, the Association of Friends of the Sívori Museum will virtually celebrate the 20th Auction for the benefit of the museum. From June 15 to June 22, the works of Antonio Berni can be visited online, Alfredo Guttero, Juan Melé, Gyula Kosice, Xul Solar, Marta Minujín, Guillermo Roux and León Ferrari, among others, all with detailed information.

Among the most valuable is “Stormy Weather”, by Antonio Berni, from 1956, the year in which the Rosario artist exhibited his work in Berlin and Bucharest. In addition, a bronze sculpture by a master of kinetic art stands out. Gyula kosice, a painting from the Informalist stage of the multifaceted artist of Japanese origin Kazuya sakai, and the exquisite openwork in paper Paul lehman, Andres Paredes Y Silvia Brewda.

Large lots will be offered to the highest bidder on a basis below market value. The works will go on sale with base prices ranging from 7 thousand pesos to 3 million 400 thousand pesos, and artists donate 50 percent of the final price of sale of the works for the benefit of the museum.

More info: amigosmuseosivori.org.ar/remate/.

Look also