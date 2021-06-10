Ukraine has long had a chance to be admitted to NATO, but the alliance still does not have a common opinion on this matter. In addition, Kiev’s entry into the union is a “red line” for Russia’s relations with the West. This opinion was shared by an expert from the International Institute for Humanitarian and Political Research Vladimir Bruter in an interview with RT.

“They (NATO members – approx. “Lenta.ru”) understand that this is a red line. That negotiations with Russia after Ukraine joins NATO will be extremely difficult, if not impossible. In addition, Ukraine is controlled by them anyway, ”the political scientist said, adding that no one in the alliance wants to push through consensus on this issue.

According to Bruter, the question on Ukraine will move when Kiev presents an action plan for NATO membership. “And it will be provided when Washington understands that they need Ukraine in a somewhat new status. This is not the case yet, ”the expert explained. In his opinion, the West is now trying to leave Russia with a sense of uncertainty.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin called the consequences of Ukraine’s entry into the alliance. In this case, according to him, the flight time of missiles from Kharkov or Dnieper to Moscow will be reduced to 7-10 minutes. In addition, he added that many Ukrainians oppose Ukraine’s membership in NATO.