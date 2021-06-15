The day you knew would come finally arrived, last weekend. Member of Parliament Pieter Omtzigt canceled his CDA membership and plunged that party into a fundamental political crisis. A crisis that may not only affect the Christian Democrats, but also the entire democratic system.

Matthijs Rooduijn is a political scientist at the University of Amsterdam.

It is yet another chapter in the long-running tale of the crumbling traditional middle. The CDA and also the PvdA have become elderly parties, who no longer know what they actually stand for and hardly manage to attract new voters. Of the traditional parties, only the VVD is doing well electorally. But that seems to be almost entirely due to Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

Since the Fortuyn revolt, the middle parties have been fiercely criticized. We are now used to terms such as ‘regent mentality’, ‘The Hague cheese dome’ and ‘party cartel’. In recent months, politics seems to be mainly about the ‘sickened political administrative culture’ at the Binnenhof.

From Fortuyn to Wilders

It is all the more striking that the middle parties have never really taken this criticism that has sounded for decades to heart. An important reason for this is that anti-establishment criticism has been hijacked by radical right-wing flank parties.

First there was Pim Fortuyn in 2002. He was the first to make a political subject of ‘the introverted elite’. A few years later, the more ideologically radical Geert Wilders presented himself. And since a few years, Thierry Baudet, who is against extremism, has been added.

These politicians combined their populist anti-establishment critique with nationalist anti-immigration and anti-Islam rhetoric, developing a powerful us-them message that strongly polarized the political debate. An important consequence was that criticism of the establishment took on a negative connotation for many. Anyone who thought of criticism of the functioning of politics, almost automatically thought of Fortuyn, Wilders or Baudet.

Central parties therefore no longer dared to burn their fingers with criticism of the establishment. Admittedly, that was difficult for them anyway. Most of the middle parties carried decades of government experience with them. They clung too much to the plush to be able to credibly distance themselves from it. Criticizing politics was by definition a form of self-criticism for them.

All middle parties together

Occasionally a stray anti-establishment message could be heard from the political center. For example, former PvdA leader Wouter Bos once said that his party should become more populist. And recently Omtzigt accused “our clique in The Hague” of looking down on ordinary, hard-working Dutch people.

These sounds were and are exceptions. What mainly happened was that the traditional middle parties distanced themselves from their critics on the flanks and therefore did not take their sometimes justified anti-establishment criticism seriously. Criticism of the establishment was too easily equated with the ideological message of these parties. The result was that the middle parties increasingly locked themselves in their cocoon of power, which unintentionally reinforced the anti-establishment message that The Hague mainly cares about The Hague.

In the formation we see the apotheosis of this. One of the most important challenges in this regard is the renewal of the administrative culture. Nevertheless, we will most likely soon have a government with almost all middle parties together – the very parties that are responsible for the administrative culture that is so despised. The primus inter pares in the cabinet to be formed will probably be the politician who has become the pre-eminent symbol of what is wrong in Dutch government.

Also read this opinion piece: Let the CDA look itself in the mirror



Minority government not an option?

The traditional middle parties have provided political stability for decades. But that period is now behind us. In vain do these middle parties try to hold on to the way of doing politics that they are used to. The mere fact that in the current fragmented party landscape a minority government is not seriously examined indicates how strongly traditional parties have stuck in their entrenched thought patterns.

There seems to be an increasing need for a new political center. To a center that takes a critical stance against the mores of The Hague, but does not combine such a message with a radical ideological message. To a center that resists hypocrisy, opportunism, condescension and favoritism, but also does not want to close the borders or abolish capitalism.

It is to be hoped that the crisis at the CDA will herald a new phase in our politics. Is Pieter Omtzigt starting a new party? According to several recent polls, his appeal as a challenger to the political system is strong. Yet no miracles should be expected from a new middle. Certainly not one politician. Political scientists know that most new parties – no matter how popular they may initially appear to become – in most cases die a quiet death.





Talk to NRC



At the bottom of this article



can subscribers respond. You can read more about responding to NRC.nl here.



Strong political center essential

Successful new middle parties will at some point have to assume government responsibility. What will happen to their critical attitude then? D66 once resisted “always that nagging and the same haggling in the government and the House of Representatives”, and has become one of the most important representatives of the establishment.

Nevertheless, we must welcome critical initiatives in the political center. A strong political center is essential for the functioning of a democratic system. In the end, difficult compromises always have to be made in politics. This is more likely with constructive parties in the middle than with conflict-seeking radicals who are not prepared to actually listen to each other.

For a long time, the traditional middle parties were the motor behind our stable political system. They have become introverted and thereby ultimately endangered the system itself and laid an important seed for the rise of the radical right sound in our country. After twenty years of renewal of this radical right-wing sound, it is now high time for a renewal of the political center.