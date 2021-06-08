The Local Police of Cieza evicted at the last minute of this Tuesday two people who had occupied a house in the center of Cieza. The owners, who live in Murcia but who moved when they found out about the occupation, could not enter the house until the squatters left it at dawn.

According to a neighbor, these two people, foreigners, entered the building located on Buen Suceso street shortly before nine o’clock at night. For it They forced the lock on the house, but with little damage. After 10 o’clock at night, and upon observing that they were still inside, several neighbors decided to report the incident to the Local Police.

Several agents went to the place and verified that the facts denounced were true, proceeding to inform the squatters that they should leave the house. At first they refused but later, and when the owners arrived, they agreed and left peacefully.

The owner indicated that, although he resides in Murcia, he usually comes to his house in Cieza every week. Police sources pointed out to this writing this Tuesday that in recent months there has been a considerable increase in the homes that are occupied in the municipality, especially of people who come to work in fruit picking tasks and have nowhere to shelter.