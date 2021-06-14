This weekend, the Mexican U23 Olympic team from Jaime lozano He finished his preparation on the tour he made in Marbella, Spain, and concluded it undefeated with two victories and a draw in three matches against Romania, Saudi Arabia and Australia.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_en, and our Twitter account, @ 90minespanol!
The squad returned to Mexico City where concentration was broken and the team will not meet again until Jaime lozano Give the final call for Tokyo 2020 that will start on July 22 when they face France.
But the unknown is, who will make up the 18 selected to go to the Olympic Games, the deck is very wide, as there are many players who have followed the process for many months (even taking into account that the competition lasted 12 months to start due to the coronavirus pandemic and players under 24 years of age may attend).
There is a lot of talent to choose from, in addition, that you have the option of having up to three superior reinforcements of 23 years, but who they will be has not yet been defined.
Goalkeepers: Sebastián Jurado (Cruz Azul), Luis Malagón (Necaxa).
Defenders: Kevin Álvarez (Pachuca), Jesús Angulo (Atlas), Víctor Guzmán (Tijuana), Vladimir Loroña (Tijuana), Alejandro Mayorga (Chivas), Alan Mozo (Pumas), Gilberto Sepúlveda (Chivas), Johan Vásquez (Pumas).
Midfielders: Érick Aguirre (Pachuca), Jesús Ricardo Angulo (Chivas), Fernando Beltrán (Chivas), Alan Cervantes (Santos), Joaquín Esquivel (Juárez), Erik Lira (Pumas), Erick Sánchez (Pachuca), Jairo Torres (Atlas) , Alejandro Zendejas (Necaxa).
Forwards: Eduardo Aguirre (Santos), José Juan Macías (Chivas), Marcel Ruíz (Tijuana), Santiago Giménez (Cruz Azul) and Alexis Vega (Chivas).
Within that list, only 18 will remain and within the squad there could be up to three reinforcements or even some other player who is not considered by Gerardo Martino for the Gold Cup, the decision is very complicated and nothing is confirmed yet, as the reinforcements can move many pieces. It is said that the reinforcements will be Guillermo Ochoa, Luis Romo Y Henry Martin.
As you already know, Jaime lozano, had many players during the process, from the Concacaf Pre-Olympic to date, many were interspersed between calls for the ‘Tata‘And now, with the reduction of quotas for Tokyo 2020 and the increase in competition due to the arrival of reinforcements and perhaps others that were with Martino And they give the age, many will not have the opportunity to go to the contest.
Yes Guillermo Ochoa is summoned, very surely Sebastian Jurado will be left off the list, since Luis Angel Malagón he was the starter in the Pre-Olympic and in the tour of Marbella.
Names like Víctor Guzmán, Vladimir Loroña, Joaquín Esquivel, Erik Lira, Erick Sánchez, Jairo Torres, Alejandro Zendejas, Marcel Ruíz Y Santiago Gimenez they could not enter the final call.
It will be a matter of waiting, because very few have their place assured in the U23 Olympic Tricolor.
Leave a Reply