A former airline employee tricked her into a plane en route from Charlotte, USA to Cancun, Mexico, and was arrested. It is reported by Fox News.

The passenger, who once worked for Piedmont Airlines, presented a fake ticket, went through passport control and was on board. However, 15 minutes after takeoff, the pilot-in-command received an order from the ground service to turn around.

Initially, passengers were told that the liner was forced to land at the airport of departure for technical reasons. However, as soon as the aircraft landed, police officers surrounded it and took the liar from the cabin.

After a preventive examination, the crew was allowed to resume the flight. The swindler was charged with illegal entry into the airport. The incident is being investigated by customs, the US Border Service and the FBI Joint Terrorist Group.

Earlier in April, the British woman defrauded the airline for five million rubles and escaped jail. The fraudster has been filing fake insurance claims for missed flights for three years, receiving compensation for them. In reality, the woman did not fly anywhere, but forged boarding passes.