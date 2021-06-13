On one of his many visits to the shrine, Doodlebug decided to play with a teddy bear

Today’s photo comes from a remote area of ​​Australia but soon made a splash in the hearts of users from all over the world. The protagonist is an orphaned kangaroo baby named Doodlebug who, to console himself for the loss of his mother, holds a warm embrace Teddy bear.

When we are sad and life is not as kind as we would like, there are few things that can warm our souls as much as a warm hug. This is a speech that applies to us humans, but it can often be very useful even in the animal world.

Recently, precisely in this regard, one has spread on the internet really sweet shot which entered the hearts of all those who were lucky enough to see it.

But let’s start from the beginning. Gillian Abbott is a wonderful woman who runs an animal rescue sanctuary in a very remote area ofAustralia. Precisely in the river region of New South Wales.

This woman met little Doodlebug when he was a puppy a few weeks old. She took care of him, as his mom had disappeared into thin air. Maybe while he was running in the woods the little one jumped out of the pouch and is left alone.

Doodlebug has a new toy

From the day of their first meeting, the kangaroo cub has grown and returned to a state of semi freedom in nature. However, he never forgot that sanctuary and that woman who literally saved his life when he was little. So often and willingly come back to be pampered and to eat with his friends and his savior.

To accommodate him and the other orphaned animals she has helped over the years, the woman thought about hanging some teddy bears around the whole sanctuary.

On one of the many visits, the kangaroo enjoyed it so much the thing that took one and got it tightly tightened to itself. He started playing with it as if he were a child.

The whole scene was immortalized in a photo which has been around the world.