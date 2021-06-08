The letter document in which Alberto Fernández informs Patricia Bullrich that he will sue her in civil justice for defamation it has already been delivered to its recipient. The judicial fight broke out after the president of the PRO accused the government of alleged acts of corruption linked to the lack of agreement with Pfizer for the purchase of 13 million vaccines. In the next few days there will be a mediation hearing that will close immediately, due to lack of agreement.

The day the labs Pfizer, Sinopharm, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca, and the Russian Fund for Direct Investment, were summoned by the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Sergio Massa, to give details of the agreements signed with the government and in the case of the US laboratory, provide data on the negotiations that did not progress, Patricia Bullrich was notified of the document letter sent by the President of the Nation.

The judicial confrontation was unleashed when Patricia Bullrich spoke of acts of corruption and assured that to sign the contract with Pfizer “there had to be a national counterpart. The matrix of the way Kirchnerism works is this. I’ll give you a Cristóbal López, a Lázaro Báez, someone who guarantees to me that I will have a share in this. “

Under those same arguments, the opposition leader said that what former minister Ginés González García was doing is “asking a company to participate. This intermediary that I have been raising for a long time and now the President got angry, but I’ve been saying it for months and he doesn’t listen“.

As a result of these statements, and represented by the lawyer Gregorio Dalbón, Alberto Fernández initiated the proceedings in the civil jurisdiction to take Bullrich to a trial for defamation.

The head of state determined that despite the mediation hearing about which the PRO president was notified this Tuesday, it will be a mere procedure. The minutes will be concluded due to lack of agreement. The next day, Dalbón will present the lawsuit where reference will be made to “the institutional gravity” perpetrated by Bullrich, in another section it will be argued that the opposition leader “deliberately lied.”

Since he decided to act legally, in the civil jurisdiction, the President did not seek the former Minister of Security to retract: “She was only informed that she is summoned to a mediation hearing that is mandatory in these cases”, explained at the time to Clarion the lawyer Dalbón.

The mediation hearing is foreseen in these cases where it is acted in the civil jurisdiction for cases of defamation. Since 2009, as a result of a ruling, the alleged slander and insults that are of public interest cannot be penalized, for that reason it is resorted to this instance that will conclude with a lawsuit through which an economic compensation is sought. The meeting that will take place in the next few days is confidential and will be held virtually.

Faced with Ginés González García’s request for Patricia Bullrich to publicly dismiss her accusations, the opposition leader said that she will not withdraw them, and that All the evidence and testimonies that it has will present them to justice.

Once the claim is filed, and after the response that the president of the PRO can make in this regard, a period of 60 days begins for the presentation and request of evidence.

Dalbón will estimate in its claim the amount of economic compensation that it will demand. How would that calculation be done? They will take into consideration the context of the pandemic, the health crisis that is being faced, the involvement of a long-standing laboratory such as Pfizer, the institutional role of Bullrich, the damages caused at the discretion of the President.

In the government they estimate that although with these parameters the damage “is immeasurable”, the sum will be millionaire. If he loses the case, Bullrich must pay it with his estate. Faced with this scenario, he came out at the crossroads of Dalbón’s strategy: “Let Fernández come to look for my car, my house, I don’t have any more, I’m not a Kirchnerist, I don’t live in Puerto Madero “.

This Tuesday in Congress, the general manager of Pfizer Argentina, Nicolás Vaquer, said: “during the negotiation at no time were there any undue payment requests or demand from intermediaries“He acknowledged, in another section, that 13 million vaccines were offered to Argentina, but that the law that was approved in Congress” today is not compatible with some contractual aspects that Pfizer is proposing. “

Argentina along with Venezuela, Cuba, Guatemala and Nicaragua, is part of the block of Latin American countries that did not reach an agreement with Pfizer. Those failed negotiations led to a case in Comodoro Py and a new complaint filed by Juntos por el Cambio last week.

