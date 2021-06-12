The prosecutor who asked on Thursday that the right-wing candidate for the presidency of Peru, Keiko Fujimori, return to provisional prison has become the latest victim of the climate of tension that prevails in Peru after the holding of the most divided elections a week ago. that are remembered. José Domingo Pérez, a member of the special team in the ‘Lava Jato’ case that investigates the leader of the Fuerza Popular party for alleged money laundering, has had to request protection. The reason: the threats received on Friday night, early yesterday in Spain, when dozens of supporters of the conservative candidate broke into her home to protest her decision.

After Perez himself gave an account of the situation through social networks, the head of the Public Ministry, Zoraida Ávalos, demanded “urgently” the Government that “provide security” to the investigator. The events took place after the Peruvian Justice announced that next Monday it will evaluate the request for Fujimori to return to provisional prison after the prosecutor denounced that he “breached the rules of conduct.” Specifically, the rule of not communicating with witnesses in the case, an argument called “absurd” by the right-wing candidate.

The daughter and political heir of former President Alberto Fujimori, who already spent 15 months in preventive detention between 2018 and 2020, faces a sentence of more than 30 years in prison for alleged money laundering in the irregular financing of her previous electoral campaigns of 2011 and 2016. However, she could temporarily bypass the process if she succeeded in winning the elections and proclaiming herself the first woman to preside over Peru.

That possibility, however, seems increasingly remote, despite his attempts to annul some 200,000 votes by denouncing, without proof, an alleged fraud in the contest that measured him for the presidency of Peru before the leftist Pedro Castillo, a teacher A 51-year-old elementary school who has gained widespread popularity among the underprivileged classes in recent months by leading a strike to demand better conditions for teachers.

In the absence of counting 0.32% of the votes, Castillo consolidated his advantage last night with 50.17% of the support against 49.83% of Fujimori. It is a narrow margin of 58,490 votes but that would already be insurmountable for the conservative leader due to the small number of ballots that remain to be counted. Even if it succeeds and tens of thousands of votes are disqualified, experts warn that a radical turnaround in the outcome is unlikely.

“Threat of coup”



Fujimori’s battle to annul ballots unleashed an unusual tension when the Electoral Jury gave him permission on Friday night to challenge the minutes after the deadline after most of his appeals were not presented on time. However, they later retracted by denouncing Castillo’s party, the leftist Peru Libre, which they considered an “unconstitutional” move and a “coup threat.” «He cannot be tampering with the will of the people. The country has already decided, “they cried.