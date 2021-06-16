The Betis trust him Pellegrini factor‘for this summer market. It is not a strange premise in Heliopolis, since the Chilean coach became in a very important part of the planning and he arouses a multitude of compliments in European football for his experience and his good work. In the middle of the transfer market, his paper it can also be decisive at the time of convince certain footballers so that they bet on their sports project, especially with low economic coffers and the certainty that many will arrive parts at zero cost.

The club is precisely in the footsteps of a central that covers the Aissa Mandi’s departure and there are several centrals that are on Antonio Cordón’s agenda. One of them, Fabian Balbuena, ends contract with him West Ham and has several offerings on the table. That multiplies the difficulty of convincing players of this type, who have options to choose their future path and among them they find the pellegrini figure What incentive.

Already occurred last summer in cases like Claudio Bravo. Also, other players like Tello influenced the importance of the role of the technician to stay in Heliopolis. Pellegrini It will be a important weapon in this transfer market and in Heliópolis they are aware of the role it has in this context after having also signed a brilliant first campaign in the Verdiblanco team. This figure of technical turned into a weapon for attract footballers already it also happened under the command of Quique Setien, whose philosophy of play also seduced some signings who landed in Heliópolis during his presence on the green and white bench.