During the morning of Thursday, June 10, a partial eclipse of the Sun will take place in Spain, in which the Moon will cover a small portion of the star. This phenomenon, which occurs when the satellite is placed between the Sun and the Earth, will be visible both in the Peninsula and in the Canary and Balearic Islands, but it will hardly affect the brightness of the day, since hardly will bite a small piece of the Sun. Experts remember that it is important to use protective measures to observe this eclipse, as it can cause serious injury to the eyes. Follow with us, with complete security, this eclipse live, broadcast from the Madrid Planetarium, between 10:45 and 12:45, Spanish peninsular time.

All the information on how to see this eclipse around the world is in this link.

You can follow MATTER on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.