The deputy of the Verkhovna Rada, Oleksiy Goncharenko, proposed adding several more Russian regions to the uniform of the Ukrainian national football team, prepared for the European Championship 2020.

“By the way, the form can really be updated a little,” the Ukrainian deputy wrote on the Telegram channel, attaching a picture to his publication, in which the Republic of Adygea and part of the Rostov region are included in Ukraine.

On June 6, Ukraine presented the uniform of the national team for Euro 2020, which depicts the country’s borders, taking into account the territories of Crimea and the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR), nationalist slogans “Glory to Ukraine! Glory to heroes!”.

Initially, UEFA approved the form, but on June 10 demanded to remove the “political” labels from the kits.

On the same day, Nikolai Vasilkov, press secretary of the head coach of the Ukrainian national team, Andriy Shevchenko, said that the uniform of the national team of the country would most likely be altered.

UEFA explained to Izvestia that the inscriptions “Glory to Ukraine! Glory to heroes!” are “political in nature, have historical and militaristic significance.” The phrase “Glory to Ukraine” was approved in 2018 and corresponds to Art. 13 and Art. 19 of the UEFA Equipment Regulations, but the tagline on the inside of the shirt must be removed.