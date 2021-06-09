The PP, Vox and Ciudadanos will dedicate this Wednesday a good part of their control questions to the Government in the Plenary of Congress to the eventual granting of pardons to those convicted of the independence process in Catalonia, a measure against which the three parties will protest on Sunday attending the demonstration called in the Plaza de Colón by the civic platform Unión 78.

In addition, the ‘popular’ will direct an interpellation to the Government to specify if it is going to grant this measure of grace and clarify whether it will reform the crime of sedition in the Penal Code “as a political payment to its secessionists.” A debate that will lead to a motion that the ‘popular’ will put to a vote in the next plenary session.

The offensive of those of Pablo Casado against pardons also includes the presentation in Congress of a non-law proposal to urge the Government to deny pardon to those convicted of sedition, an initiative that the PP registered last week and that does not have discussion date.

All this in a political context influenced by the letter made public this Monday by the president of ERC, Oriol Junqueras, in which he now sees the pardons as an advance and in which he once again distances himself from the unilateral path for independence, a gesture applauded from the Government.

Sánchez, absent



The controversy around the will expressed by the Government to ‘forgive’ the prisoners of the procés will mark the Plenary of control this Wednesday, to which the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, will not attend because he is on an official trip in Argentina and Costa Delicious.

In his absence, it will be the Minister of Justice, Juan Carlos Campo, the recipient of the opposition’s questions regarding the application of this exceptional measure and the first vice president, Carmen Calvo, who will take charge of the issues related to the table of dialogue with Catalonia.

“Does the Government consider that Spanish society deserves the humiliation of seeing those condemned by the coup d’état pardoned, who have already reiterated that they will do it again”, reads the question that the leader of Ciudadanos, Inés Arrimadas, had initially registered for Bald but that the Government, nevertheless, has reserved for Campo.

Predictably, the Vox spokesman, Iván Espinosa de Monteros, will also bring up the issue of pardons in the debate that he will maintain, for his part, with the Government’s ‘number two’, from which he will ask for explanations for the Government’s refusal to “defend the general interest of the Spanish.”

On her side, the PP parliamentary spokesperson in Congress, Cuca Gamarra, will try to get the first vice president to tell her if the Executive is going to accept “as an official interlocutor a person convicted of sedition.”

After ERC’s request that Oriol Junqueras sit at the dialogue table on Catalonia, Calvo recalled a few days ago that this is a forum made up of members of the central government and the Generalitat and that the leader of the pro-independence republicans is not in the Autonomous executive. Other members of the Executive did not object to the presence of Junqueras while Junts reserved to summon Jordi Sànchez and even by videoconference to Carles Puigdemont.

The army in Catalonia



For his part, the PP Justice spokesman, Luis Santamaría, wants the minister of the branch, Juan Carlos Campo, to anticipate if his plan is to pardon those convicted of sedition, contravening the “unfavorable” reports of the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ ) and the Fiscal Council.

The also ‘popular’ Carlos Rojas has registered another question about Catalonia, in his case for the Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles, to explain if “she can guarantee that the Government will not bow to the demands” of the president of the Parliament, Laura Borràs , relative to the presence of the Army in that community.

The Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande Marlaska, was originally addressed by the Junts spokesperson, Miriam Nogueras, to give her an account of how the Government will guarantee “respect for the immunity of MEPs”, referring to former president Carles Puigdemont and the former councilors Toni Comín and Clara Ponsatí, after the General Court of the EU decided to provisionally paralyze the suspension of their parliamentary immunity. However, the Government has decided that it is the head of Justice who answers this question.

In addition, the deputy of the Navarrese People’s Union (UPN) Carlos García Adanero, aspires that the Minister of Territorial Policy and Public Function, Miquel Iceta, explain to him if the Government defends the right of self-determination.