In the episode of “The Ladies’ Paradise ” of today 16 June: Luciano is not at all convinced that the departure of Clelia is her decision, she is sure she was forced by Oscar, Vittorio is worried about Lisa, he can’t get any more news from him. Riccardo decided to follow the advice of Luca: will try everything to recover Nicoletta. Nora wants to take revenge and will ask a Sandro something very important.

Luciano is worried about Clelia, Vittorio is worried about Lisa

Vittorio, on the occasion of First of May, organized a banquet in front of the “The Paradise of the Ladies “, To welcome and pay homage to customers, but the climate is not the best, in fact everyone is worried about the fate of the Calligaris. The foreman has decided to leave the Paradise is Milan. The accountant Cattaneo however, he is convinced that this choice was forced by her husband Oscar, who intends to bring his family back to Trieste. Luciano, to save the woman he loves, from her cruel husband, he arranges a plan and sets out in search of Rino Farneti, the man who had already provided the false documents to Calligaris.

Vittorio he is tense and worried. Lisa he left Milan due to the constant misunderstanding with Marta, and the Accounts he can no longer hear from her, but it is certain that the woman has not left the city and continues to look for her!

Riccardo follows Luca’s advice

Gabriella she is struggling with the making of her maternity dress, but she is very nervous, to reassure her there Savior who tries to reassure her of her abilities.

Tina instead it has to cope with Nora, who is waging a merciless war on her. Nora does not intend to leave Sandro and, even if she will no longer be able to win him back, she is determined to take revenge on the woman who wants to take him away from him and will ask for something very important in return!

Riccardo, on advice by Luca Spinelli, will do anything to win back Nicoletta and will look for dthe hinder the wedding with Caesar.

