The Paradise of the Ladies 3 and A Place in the Sun, previews today Tuesday 15 June. Umberto wants to regain control of the Sant’Erasmo patrimony. Luciano is convinced that Clelia wants to resign from Il Paradiso not by her will. Pietro is now out of control. Mariella is not satisfied with the relationship with Guido, Speranza decides to give Samuele a chance.

The Ladies’ Paradise 3 is Un posto al Soland, the advances of Tuesday 15 June. What will happen in today’s episodes? What surprises will the protagonists reserve for us? Let’s find out the details of the most followed and loved soaps of the moment.

The Paradise of the Ladies, previews 15 June 2021

Replica of the episode 167. The daily appointment is back with the soap inspired by a novel by Emile Zola, which has on background a department store, in fact Heaven. A place where events, loves and tragedies intertwine. Let’s go over the episodes of the third season. Umberto tries to take back the control of the heritage of Sant’Erasmo and therefore tries to instill doubts in the son, to make him reflect on his abilities.

There Calligaris she is determined to leave: she has confirmed the intention of resign from the Paradise and is ready to leave her Venuses in Roberta’s hands. Luciano, however, he is convinced that this is not the decision desired by Clelia, but that the woman is undergoing the will of her husband Oscar. Meantime, Elena and Antonio they are ready to live the big day.

The Ladies’ Paradise 3 airs from Monday to Friday on Rai 1 at 15:55

Un Posto al Sole, previews 15 June 2021

Peter is: out of your mind, ha lost completely the control. Lara, now, it has been discovery and continues to be attentive by Roberto, which has more than one suspected about her. A night Rather agitated could lead to some singular and interesting revelations for both the Ferri that for his partner.

in the meantime trouble in sight at the Del Bue house. What is happening? Mariella it is more and more angry and unfulfilled with how things are going with Guido. in the meantime Hope, not having any chance with Vittorio, decides to give a chance to Samuel. Who knows if love can blossom between the two?

A Place in the Sun airs every day from Monday to Friday on Rai 3 at 8.45pm.