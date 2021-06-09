At zero hours on May 9, 2021, half of Spain seemed to be celebrating New Year’s Eve. At that moment, six months after it had been decreed by Parliament, the second state of alarm of the pandemic waned and the streets were filled with the shout of “Freedom, freedom!”, As if COVID-19 were already a I remember, when it was still the present. Meanwhile, epidemiologists held their breath. The crowds that night and the following nights invited pessimism: without having yet beaten the fourth wave of the virus, the fifth could be knocking on the door.

“It is almost certain that within a few days a peak will be observed”said on May 10 the director of the Center for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies (CCAES), Fernando Simón, in an appearance in a gloomy tone. “Until two days ago I would have said that the downward trend was going to continue, but right now I don’t know. I don’t know, neither I nor anyone else, what is going to happen in Spain or the number of people who are going to enter the ICU. I don’t think anyone dares to say what is going to happen, “said Simón.

However, a month after those early morning hours of excesses, the Ministry of Health updates show that the dreaded apocalypse has not been such and all the indicators, to a greater or lesser extent, have improved. Since May 9, the accumulated incidence for 14 days has fallen every day and has gone from 198.60 cases (May 7) to 111.91 registered this Wednesday.

The autonomous community with the worst data then, the Basque Country, with 447 incidence, now breathes with 175.41 and the incidence has also decreased to 7 days (from 84.24 to 49.64). The number of daily infections has decreased (from 8,186 on May 7 to 4,427 this Wednesday) and the number of deaths (from 66 to 23). Finally, hospital pressure (6.85% compared to 3% now) and ICU pressure (21.85% -10.94%) have improved significantly.

Two facts help to understand why the pandemic has not broken out again in Spain. First, because after the euphoria of the first days without a curfew and with freedom of movement between communities, the restrictions, better or worse, continue to be fulfilled and the end of the use of the mask outdoors has not yet been decreed.

But above all, Covid-19 stops in Spain because vaccination is working. On the last day of the state of alarm, 28% of the population (13,271,511 people) had received at least one dose and 12.6% (5,956,451 people) the full schedule. In Spain, then, 21,100,665 doses had arrived. Now, the country has already had 34,715,980 doses, with which it vaccinated, with one dose, 20,305,788 people (42.8% of the population) and with the complete guideline 11,552,393 citizens (on 24, 3%).

In any case, many epidemiologists see the glass as half empty and they believe that if the emergency measures had been maintained for a few more weeks, the pandemic situation in Spain would be better than the current one.