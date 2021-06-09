Protest in demand for social rents, last November in Barcelona. Quique García / EFE

The coronavirus pandemic brought with it an economic crisis and, as a result, new difficulties for some tenants. But that did not translate into an increase in conflict in the courts for this reason. Or at least the Statistics of litigation in urban leases published this Wednesday by the INE, relative to the whole of 2020. According to the institute’s data, the sentences issued last year for matters related to housing rental were 10,890, compared to 12,909 the previous year: a fall of 15.6 %. And this is even greater if one looks exclusively at those judgments in which the basis of the conflict was non-payment (which also includes issues related to the return of the bond). These totaled 7,358 cases for what was, for yet another year, the most frequent cause of litigation. But the fall with respect to 2019 is more bulky than the general one: 21.3%. The reduction, in annual terms, affected more than one in five sentences.

Several causes can help explain these percentages. On the one hand, it must be taken into account that, especially during the first state of alarm – in force from March 14 to June 21 of last year – judicial activity (like general economic activity) suffered a significant stoppage. With the courts closed except for urgent matters, it is normal that fewer sentences were issued. As for the fact that the derivatives of non-payment go back more than the total number, a possible explanation is found in the different support measures for tenants promoted by the administrations. And, in any case, it can be assumed that there were also private agreements between tenants and landlords and greater flexibility for the latter when demanding rents, given the economic difficulties that Spain is going through.

The other cause of litigation, among those listed by the INE and which may be related to the pandemic, is that which refers to the denials of extension. In these, it does seem to be a clearer effect of the measures adopted by the Government in this regard, since in the context of a general decline, cases for this cause grew by 1.7% compared to 2019 to reach a total of 808 sentences (the third most frequent cause, behind defaults and the category “others”). In this regard, it should be noted that practically from the first stages of the pandemic, a decree forced to extend for six months, without modifying the conditions of the contract, the rents that were to expire during the state of alarm and the following months. The rule has been subsequently extended and is still in force, so that tenants who are going to see their contract terminated soon have an extra half year of lease to find an alternative.

Neither in the case of defaults nor in the case of conflicts derived from the extension, however, there is a change in the way in which litigation ends. In both cases, the estimated sentences were slightly above 80% in 2020, in line with previous years. If the set of sentences for urban housing leases is taken care of, the same thing happens. Last year 82.5% were favorably estimated, which is almost the same percentage (82.9%) as in the previous year.

Climb in five communities

By autonomous communities, five of them did observe increases in sentences for non-payment. In Navarra, for example, they shot up 38%, but it must be taken into account that this percentage is based on a relatively small sample (61 sentences) as it is a relatively modest rental market. The same happens with Cantabria (24%), Extremadura (16%) and Aragón (2%). The only most significant case, due to the volume of regional leases, is that of the Balearic Islands, where sentences for non-payment increased by 3% last year.

Among the four large autonomous rental markets, three of them (Madrid, Andalusia and the Valencian Community) recorded a drop in the number of judgments derived from non-payment that was higher than the average, with a decline between 27% and 36% depending on the territory . But in the largest rental market, Catalonia, the reduction was much lower: the 2,232 sentences handed down last year represent 7% less than in 2017. Among the rest, La Rioja (-46%) is the one that led the negative percentages , although again it must be taken into account that these are calculations on small samples (29 sentences, in this case).

As for the decrees, that is, the cases in which a sentence was not issued because the cause is extinguished before, these were in the case of litigation derived from non-payment more than 28,433, 16.5% less than in 2019 In just over 12,000 cases (20.9% less than the previous year), the process ended with the return of possession of what was claimed while in almost 14,000 cases (11.1% less), the cause it was shelved for whatever reason.

The statistics of the INE also collects the judgments issued by conflicts derived from the Urban Leasing Law in cases other than housing (where they fit from rentals of commercial premises to litigation for garages or storage rooms). In total figures, these led to 1,567 sentences last year, 8.4% less than in 2019. Once again, the vast majority of litigation was due to non-payment, adding up to 1,202 cases or what is the same: a 10, 8% less than in the previous year.