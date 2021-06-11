The coronavirus pandemic again claimed a life in the Region of Murcia this Thursday. A 55-year-old man from health area II (Cartagena) died in the last hours and raised the death toll since the start of Covid-19 to 1,605. The effect of vaccination has caused the deaths from this disease to plummet, although not quite yet.

The Ministry of Health notified 52 new infections in the last day. Of the total positives, 13 correspond to the municipality of Murcia, 7 to Cartagena, 5 to Lorca, 5 to Las Torres de Cotillas, 4 to Molina de Segura, 4 to San Javier, 2 to Alcantarilla, 2 to Puerto Lumbreras, 2 to Totana . The rest are spread over various locations. The health workers carried out 2,228 PCR and antigen tests this Thursday, so the positivity rate rises slightly to 2.3%.

The care pressure remains practically intact. There are currently 35 people admitted to hospitals in the Region of Murcia, 14 of them in the ICU. In addition, another 538 are in home isolation after testing positive in some of the tests. Active cases continue to fall in the Community. There are currently 573 citizens with coronavirus, 18 less than the previous day. A total of 69 people were discharged this Thursday after overcoming the disease.