The Outer Worlds 2 has finally been announced, the long-awaited sequel to the action RPG developed by Obsidian. It was during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase of E3 2021 that the first trailer of this installment was shown that will be exclusive to the consoles of Xbox and PC, it will also be available day 1 in Xbox Game Pass:

In this first trailer of The Outer Worlds 2, we met the new world that we will enter in this sequel and the changes that we can expect. We will continue to use weapons to fight creatures and mercenaries in order to survive on this edge of the galaxy.

What did the trailer for The Outer Worlds 2 show?

This action RPG game makes us be cautious about each of the decisions we make, who we attack and how we decide to solve our conflicts. If you haven’t played The first delivery and you are interested The Outer Worlds 2, we recommend that you play it as soon as possible. Now, it is available at Xbox Game Pass.

In the announcement trailer of The Outer Worlds 2, we see that Obsidian he had enough freedom to continue with this risky proposal. A story loaded with a very characteristic humor and mechanics that will surprise more than one person. Unfortunately, there was no release date for now.

If you like anime, video games and more, we recommend reading:



