The video game has shown its first and spectacular trailer, in which we see a very large graphic improvement.

If you liked the first The Outer Worlds, great news for everyone: Obsidian Entertainment is developing The Outer Worlds 2, the sequel to the first RPG of the study with Microsoft. Xbox Game Studios has surprised us with the first trailer of the video game, in which the amazing graphical enhancement of the video game, which will take advantage of next-generation technology to deliver a new space adventure.

At the moment not much is known about the new title, but we know that we will have a new solar system and a new crew. The study has indicated that they cannot teach much more at the moment, but we can keep an eye on developments in the future. The game will be released for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, xCloud and will also be on Xbox Game Pass. The Microsoft conference is having enough prominence of Game Pass, a subscription service we can join for one euro for the first three months.

This announcement trailer was made with a lot of humor, typical of Obsidian Entertainment, in which they have been recounting what they would teach next. The graphical improvement compared to the first game it is very clear and we have also been able to see some of the new creatures that we will have to face in The Outer Worlds 2.

The game has been announced at the Xbox and Bethesda conference, which is leaving us huge ads, like the first trailer and release date of the highly anticipated Starfield. In addition, we have had other new video game announcements in addition to The Outer Worlds 2. Contraband is an open-world cooperative game from Avalanche Studio and A Plague Tale: Requiem is the sequel to A Plague Tale: Innocence, the latest from Asobo Studio.

