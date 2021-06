The Outer Worlds is getting a sequel for PC and Xbox Series X / S. It’s called The Outer Worlds 2.

In a humorous CGI trailer, developer Obsidian cheekily acknowledged there was not much else to show of the game as yet, and no word on a release window. Still, it’s nice to know its coming.

“New solar system, new crew, same Outer Worlds,” the trailer’s description reads. “The Outer Worlds 2 is coming … and when that day is closer we will show you more … but until then enjoy this.”