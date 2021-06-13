Above a sun of justice, below, a great thirst for justice. The Plaza de Colón, 35 degrees in the shade, is abuzz with Spanish flags, with people coming from all over the country to say that they do not want “magnanimity”, as Pedro Sánchez requests, with the independence politicians imprisoned. On a hot day more than swimming pool and nature, tens of thousands of men and women very angry with the President of the Government came to Colón to get wet, and in what way, against the pardons. In a festive atmosphere with very Berlanguian scenes like that Manolo Escobar who danced pasodobles to the rhythm of ‘Que Viva España’, Madrid’s Plaza de Colón half-observed the anticovid measures, all with masks, but without social distance … nor equidistance with Catalonia. Selfies followed. The other photo of Colón. Pray with a ‘Viva España’ banner, pray with a large Osborne bull embroidered on some cloth, pray with some of the politicians who dropped by this emblematic corner between Calle Serrano and Paseo de la Castellana. “This is historic,” says Jorge, recently arrived from Picaña (Valencia), whose hair has risen on end when he listened to the trumpet solo of the national anthem with which at 1:20 p.m. he closed the end of the demonstration.

Emilio, a street vendor, put on his boots with his offer of Spanish flags, “the big one” at ten euros. Those present were joined by his staunch defense of the unity of Spain and his visceral refusal to pardon the prisoners of the ‘procés’. “I have come from Seville to defend the unity of Spain,” says Juan Manuel, a 66-year-old retired nurse and rocky figure of a marathoner. “I run as many as I can.” He carries an Andalusian flag and a Spanish one “because all the autonomous regions have the same rights.” «The issue of Catalonia is bravely and with the Constitution in hand. I am not staunch to any party, that they do not call me a façade for being here and for having my own opinion. And the truth is that the cases of the typical Francoist facherio could be counted on the fingers of the hand.

The shorts and the sports shoes won by a landslide. “Here we have come the lower middle class … and increasingly lower,” says Esteban, a freelancer from Madrid, 44 years old, arm of a sailor with a tattoo of a medieval Icelandic compass and “tax payer”, he clarifies. Esteban waves a flag with the great cross of Burgundy or the sails of San Andrés, “the first flag of the Hispanic monarchy, the one carried by the Tercios de Flandes,” he clarifies with a point of pride and melancholy. “I am here to defend Spain from the felony of this individual.” It goes without saying who “this individual” is.

“We are Catalan, we are Spanish.” “We do not have complexes” “It is not pardon, it is blackmail”, “Separatism oppresses the Catalans”, “Manipulative ERC” and above all “Freedom, freedom” and “Long live Spain” were some of the slogans and chants that followed in the long wait for the interventions of the organizers of the demonstration. They had to start at twelve o’clock and did not arrive until 50 minutes later due to a fault in a generator. More heat under that sun without forgiveness.

Fresh and foul-mouthed, Juan, a 66-year-old lawyer recently arrived from Lorca (Murcia), is sulked about what this Prime Minister is doing with the rule of law, “skipping the sentence of the Supreme Court judges. It is trampling on the Constitution. They are criminals condemned for sedition and for stealing “, he indicates about the independence prisoners,” and that for political interests, for being two more years in La Moncloa they want to be pardoned, it means that I am here today, as many days as necessary ” . Together with Juan, Rebeca and Antonio, a 50-year-old married couple from Albacete, they add: “The Constitution says that Spain is indivisible. Catalonia is Spain, if they want an independence referendum, we also want to vote ”, maintain the people of Albacete.

Gallery.



Thousands of Spaniards show their rejection of pardons.



The most visible flag of the Plaza de Colón is the one that presides over it, the largest in Spain supported by a 50-meter-high pole and 20 tons of weight, and the next is that of José Mari, a 75-studded from Pamplona who It is hanging from a telescopic fishing pole, the kind that measures twice that of Pau Gasol. The man has risen early. He left at half past five in the morning on a bus chartered by the PP, “although I am a Vox sympathizer,” says Jose Mari, who has been taking his fishing pole and flag to all the demonstrations called by the victims for 15 years terrorism and also those, such as today, which, pardons aside, appeal to the unity of Spain. “Sánchez is leading us to the abyss, to the political abyss, to the economic, to the social and also to the moral one,” says the Navarrese, in favor of the ‘procés’ prisoners fully serving their sentence “like the rest of the criminals.”

Few families, few children, but many groups of friends, married couples, people of all ages from Burgos, Segovia, Mallorca, Valencia, Vigo, Valladolid …. «The pardons are based on a supposed concord “Concord is what is seen here to say no to pardons,” exclaims Rocío, a 46-year-old from Madrid and a state attorney. Along with her, her friend Marta, a 50-year-old economist from Barcelona. The two have not left a detail at home. Fan with the red, the forehead painted with the colors of the national flag, bracelet of the same tone and T-shirt with the message “Spanish without complexes.” “We vote for two different parties (they prefer not to say which one) but we are united by the unity of Spain, the Constitution and the rule of law.” And how is the Catalan problem fixed? we ask them. And they say: «Ufff … in the very long term and recovering the powers of Education and Justice». Not to mention pardons. Shortly before half past one, the act ended and with him the group left to have an aperitif, a beer, a skewer of tortilla and a portion of paella. Is there something more Spanish?