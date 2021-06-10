This edition is “a unique opportunity” to learn what works in digital events, according to ESA.

E3 has come to life this year. After the cancellation of the last edition for the reasons that we all know, next weekend will start an E3 2021 that promises to be full of illusions and news, although with a particularity: it will be a fully digital E3 2021. The health alert has accelerated the digitization of video game events, and, although it is very possible that in 2022 things will be better, the organizers of the fair do not consider going back to a 100% physical event as before. Instead, they study the possibility of making a hybrid E3 2022, with physical and digital elements.

This is what the president of the Entertainment Software Association (ESA), Stanley Pierre-Louis, responsible for the largest annual fair in the world of video games. In statements to Games Industry, Pierre-Louis explains that the current E3 2021 in digital format “gives us the possibility to present members of the industry, the media and fans with an opportunity to participate fully. [en la feria], and I think that supposes a unique opportunity to learn this year those things that we can apply to future events, which will probably be a mix of the physical with the digital“.

“But that is yet to be determined.“, he adds immediately.” We have to see where all things are going. “In this, Pierre-Louis explains to the aforementioned medium that ESA hopes to return at some point to traditional physical events, but incorporating some digital component as an addition.” How it will be done is yet to be determined, and we look forward to learning from this year’s event things that can be adapted well. “

“I can’t talk about future E3s because we want to focus on E3 2021, and ensure that it is a great experience for companies, media and fans alike. “Will E3 2022 be a hybrid event? E3 2021 comes in the wake of a pandemic year where digitization has accelerated across all sectors, and the video game industry has seen record highs in terms of revenue and engagement. With numerous confirmed companies, we will see from this Saturday if the digital E3 is a success, or if it is affected by the absence of a physical venue. If you want to be up to date with the fair and its news, in this article you can review everything about E3 2021: schedules, dates and expected games.

