The municipal opposition and the PSOE yesterday accused the government team of acting passively in the control of buildings and demanded urgent and firm measures to prevent further collapses.

«They have returned degradation and sadness to the old town. When we say to act, it may be late, because economically the municipality is affected and because any day a disaster can occur. That someone explain to Castejón, Arroyo and Padín that urban planning is more than paving their street, saying that the Central Cinema or the Roman port will be recovered or serving the interests of a single promoter with the municipal media, “said the deputy spokesman by MC, Jesús Giménez.

“We do not understand how the local government can sell us with great fanfare the Cartagena World Heritage candidacy if the historic center falls apart,” denounced the councilor of United We Can IU Equo Aroha Nicolás. And he denounced that the partial collapse of a building in the Plaza Condesa de Peral is “another episode of neglect and the disastrous urban policy.”

The non-attached councilor Gonzalo Abad, previously in Vox, indicated that “we have been lucky that there has been no personal injury so far.” And he warned that this collapse in front of the Roman Theater “is one of those that have been occurring in the center of Cartagena and a symptom of the need for more rigorous technical inspections” and to promote the rehabilitation of buildings.

PSOE: «Heritage at risk»



And the secretary general of the local PSOE, Manuel Torres, lamented “the lack of attention that the City Council is showing when it comes to monitoring the structural integrity and conservation of historic buildings and their facades.” He added that “the lack of vigilance and inoperability put at risk the heritage of the municipality and the safety of the neighbors.” And he demanded that the Executive ensure that “Cartagena and tourists can walk quietly through the streets.”