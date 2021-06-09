They already see the light at the end of the tunnel, although the time to achieve it continues to worry them. The Murcia City Council is committed to converting the building of the old Carmen station, which will be free when the works related to the underground are finished and the new terminal is built, to the future Railway Museum, which will house the wide collection that the Murcian Association of Friends of the Railroad (AMAF). These pieces and documents (more than 1,600) now occupy two of the disused buildings located in the station, and the Amaf’s fear is that Adif will decide to tear them down without giving them time to find a new headquarters. “It is true that after the meeting with representatives of the City Council we have taken an important step, but we are concerned that they link the transfer to the completion of all the planned urbanization works on the land, which can last between 3 and 5 years or more,” he said. the association’s treasurer, Ángel Meroño. However, he thanked the “true interest” of the mayor of Culture, Pedro García to create the museum.

Representatives of the Department of Culture, with the director of the Museum of Science and Water, Maribel Parra, at the head, and Urban Planning; as well as the Autonomous Community (Ministry of Culture), the Foundation of the Railways of Spain and the Murcia High Speed ​​Society were present. Parra was pleased that the Community wanted to get involved in the project and indicated that the question was whether it would be able to occupy the entire property of the old station or only part of it. The director opted for the creation of a foundation that will be in charge of the management and maintenance of the future museum, which would provide it with sufficient financial resources, because “it is too big a project to be only municipal.”