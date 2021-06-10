The Valencia announced on April 30 that joined the boycott of the Premier League against the abuse and the violence in the social media. For a weekend English clubs blocked comments to their content on networks, in an initiative with which it was intended to focus on demanding greater control by the companies responsible for the different platforms to the discriminatory responses that were written in them. That last weekend in April passed and the Premier clubs they unblocked their networks social, recovering digital normality, although Valencia kept their social networks capped to comments of his followers. And so it takes 40 days.

Valencia, in this elapsed time, according to a report from ‘Sports and Finance’, has lost (or stopped having) 174,700 interactions on Twitter. On April In 2021, the official Valencia account on this social network had an activity of 262,000 interactions (comments, retweets or likes) while closed May of 2021 with 87,300. Thus, Valencia has gone from being the fifth Spanish club in terms of volume of movements on Twitter (only surpassed by Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid, Atlético and Sevilla) to occupy the 14th position, with figures similar to those of Mallorca, Granada or Oviedo.

LaLiga is increasingly aware of the impact of the clubs’ social networks. It is even a factor that is taken into account when distributing television rights. The official accounts of the clubs are used by LaLiga, and also by the marketing departments of the clubs, to monitor the loyalty and habits of your followers. Hence, the loss of interactions on the Valencia Twitter account due to the blockade could harm in the medium term the club’s own interests.

Valencia, for now, it continues without giving symptoms that it is going to unblock the comments to its contents. The impact on the number of followers that this measure has had is 2,438 fewer followers on Twitter. On May 3, the club’s account was followed by 1,276,563 and yesterday (June 9) by 1,274,125. In this sense, Valencia remains the fourth Spanish club with the most followers on this network. They are surpassed by Real Madrid (37,456,274), Barcelona (16,812,098) and Atlético de Madrid (4,9993670), while they maintain certain distances with those of Sevilla (994,703), Athletic (916,208) and Betis (837,776).

Valencia took the decision to block comments to free the figure of Peter Lim and his society Meriton Holdings of the criticism that accompanied each tweet of the club. #Limgohome was a regular hashtag in comments of the fans, dissatisfied with the club’s management. For this reason, such a restrictive measure has received numerous criticisms from followers for 40 days, who define it as “censorship.” But that blockade, according to the vision of different departments of the club, although they how and when to get back to normal because they know the importance of not losing influence in the networks, it is considered that it has reduced tension to the accounts of sponsors, companies and / or individuals linked to the club and those named in a certain tweet from the official club.