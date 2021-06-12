Peru still does not know who will be the next president, six days after a close ballot between left-wing teacher Pedro Castillo and right-wing leader Keiko Fujimori. Amid challenges that delay a definition, the observation mission of the Organization of American States (OAS) ruled out that there are “serious irregularities” and called to respect the “legal times” of the process.

The presidential ballot was a “positive electoral process” in which “serious irregularities” were not detected, the OAS mission declared this Friday.

“The Mission has not detected serious irregularities,” says the preliminary report of the group headed by former Paraguayan Foreign Minister Rubén Ramírez.

The organization supports the work of the Peruvian electoral bodies, questioned by Fujimori when denouncing “signs of fraud” and ask for the cancellation of some 200,000 votes.

“The Mission highlights the coincidence of both candidacies of not proclaiming themselves winners until all the challenges have been resolved,” and of “recognizing the electoral result once the jurisdictional phase of the election has been released,” the report adds.

The OAS team communicated its conclusion after holding meetings in the country with the interim president, Francisco Sagasti; the president of the National Elections Jury (JNE), Jorge Salas; the head of the National Office of Electoral Processes (ONPE), Piero Corvetto, and with the candidates.

With 99.8% of the ballots counted, Castillo surpasses Keiko Fujimori by a minimal margin. The National Office of Electoral Processes indicated that the teacher and union member added 50.1% and Fujimori 49.9%, a difference of more than 52,000 votes.

The body that counts the votes will have to wait for the results of the electoral tribunal to be able to close 100%.

Increasing tension

President Sagasti began making efforts to calm the spirits in a polarized country that awaits since Sunday the definition of the electoral contest, which entered an even more complex phase on Friday.

Hours before the OAS report, the tension had grown when the JNE, which must proclaim the winner, surprisingly decided to extend the deadline to challenge votes for 48 hours.

The measure, which favored the daughter of the imprisoned former president Alberto Fujimori, raised controversy and the ire of Castillo’s side. Soon after, the JNE backed down.



“It is unconstitutional,” it would be a “consummate fraud,” said Castillo’s vice-president candidate, lawyer Dina Boluarte, about the extension of the term.

The controversy caused dozens of supporters of both parties came out to demonstrate in the streets of Lima.

The deadline to challenge expired on Wednesday and Fujimori managed to present only a part of those that he wanted to be annulled, according to local media.

Indigenous leaders of the jungle warned on Friday that they will march to Lima, if necessary, to defend their votes for Castillo, in rejection of Fujimori’s request to annul 802 records of rural polling stations.

Sagasti spoke with people linked to both candidates, including the Peruvian Nobel Prize winner Mario Vargas Llosa, to ask them to be calm regardless of the winner, he revealed in a message on Twitter.





“President Sagasti must not interfere with my legitimate right to defend our votes,” Fujimori reacted on Twitter.

The shadow of the jail

On Thursday, an anti-corruption prosecutor requested preventive detention for Fujimori for allegedly violating the rules of his parole in the case of the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht, for which he was imprisoned for 16 months. The request must be resolved by a court.

On Monday, the candidate denounced “evidence of fraud” and on Wednesday asked to annul 200,000 votes, accentuating the climate of uncertainty after years of political upheavals, which led the country to have three presidents in five days last November.

Vote challenges would take more than a week to be decided in the JNE, so the contest remains open.

