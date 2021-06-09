Elena Solomatina, Candidate of Medical Sciences, Nutritionist, spoke about the healthiest ice cream in an interview with Sputnik radio.

According to her, the fewer the ingredients in the ice cream, the better it is. “The most gentle ice cream is sorbet, that is, ice cream made only from natural juice with pulp. It is desirable that there is no sugar in it yet, ”said the doctor.

Solomatina warned that even the best dessert should not be overused. She clarified that a healthy person can eat no more than one serving of ice cream a day. “Ice cream is a dessert and it contains a lot of sugar. And in the same ice cream there is also a lot of fat, ”she stressed.

The nutritionist also added that ice cream is contraindicated for people with diseases of the gastrointestinal tract, overweight, as well as diabetes or a pre-diabetic state.

