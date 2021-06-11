One of the victims of an accident with a service bus died in the Sverdlovsk region, thus the number of victims of the accident increased to seven. This was announced on Friday, June 11, at the press service of the regional Ministry of Health.

Three more people are in intensive care in serious condition, writes “Interfax“.

The accident occurred the previous morning in the closed town of Lesnoy. The bus had a malfunction, as a result of which it crashed into a public transport stop.

It was reported that the service bus was transporting workers from the Rosatom subsidiary, the Elektrokhimpribor enterprise, from the shift, and there were employees at the stop on their way to the shift. It was clarified that 15 people were injured.

On the same day, a bus driver was detained. The traffic police found that the driver with 31 years of driving experience left for the flight shortly before the accident and managed to drive 9 km. The inspectors established that the driver had passed the pre-trip medical examination. The man also showed no signs of alcohol intoxication.

On the fact of what happened opened a criminal case on the provision of services that do not meet safety requirements, which inadvertently resulted in the death of two or more persons (part 3 of article 238 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation).