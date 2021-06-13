Half of Russians support the idea of ​​introducing an unconditional basic income – a fixed monthly payment from the state, such data is called RIA News citing a study of SuperJob, an online job search service.

The desired amount was determined by the citizens of Russia at 30.1 thousand rubles, while in June 2020 it was 25 thousand and 28.5 thousand in September. The highest requests were in Krasnoyarsk (35.6 thousand rubles per person) and in Moscow (35 thousand rubles). The lowest are in Rostov-on-Don (26.5 thousand rubles) and Kazan (26.6 thousand rubles).

12 percent of Russians were against the unconditional basic income, 38 percent found it difficult to answer. At the same time, men are more in favor of the idea of ​​payment (52 percent versus 47). Age also plays a role, among young people 37 percent were in favor and 54 percent – among Russians over the age of 45.

The initiative received the greatest support in Rostov-on-Don (56 percent), Chelyabinsk and Volgograd (52 percent each), the least – in Perm, Kazan and Nizhny Novgorod (from 40 to 44 percent). In Moscow, the idea was approved by 49 percent of respondents, every second in St. Petersburg.

Earlier, the Ministry of Labor revealed a way to master a new profession for free. According to the ministry, more than 50 thousand Russians have signed up for retraining programs within the framework of the federal project “Promotion of Employment”. Unemployed citizens who apply to employment centers, persons over 50, women with children under three years of age and mothers of preschoolers who do not have a job can gain knowledge.