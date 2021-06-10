Syktyvkar has reduced the number of events dedicated to the Day of Russia and the Day of the City by 80%. Security measures are being taken in connection with the spread of the coronavirus. This was announced by the head of the department of culture Vladimir Yurkovskiy.

The festive events will start on June 11. All of them were approved by the republican department of Rospotrebnadzor. Folk singer Marina Devyatova will perform on the stage of the Opera and Ballet Theater. Initially, the concert was planned to be held on the theater square, but later the event was moved to the premises. In addition, on June 11, the townspeople are expected at the city fountains. Syktyvkar City Hall prepared a surprise after the gala concert at the Opera and Ballet Theater.

According to Yurkovski, a large number of events were planned, but they were reduced in order to prevent an outbreak of the disease.

“These are processions, festivities, parades of special equipment … We tried to emphasize these moments on May 9. People want and should take to the streets. We will try to adhere to the restrictions established by the headquarters, and we hope that this will not lead to bad results, ”the IA quoted by Yurkovskiy. “Komiinform”…

Earlier it was reported that in Magadan, the gold flushing championship may be canceled.