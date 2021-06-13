The number of registered infections with coronavirus COVID-19 in the world as of the morning of June 13 amounted to 175 million 627 thousand 498. website reported Johns Hopkins University of America.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3 million 794 thousand 275 patients have died from the complication of COVID-19. Countries with over 15 million COVID-19 cases include the United States, India and Brazil.

The United States remains the leader in terms of the number of people infected and deaths, India is in second place, and Brazil is in third.

In the United States, 33 million 457 thousand 410 infected with COVID-19 were detected, 599 thousand 672 people died. India registers 29 million 439 thousand cases and 370 thousand deaths. In Brazil, 17.374 million people fell ill, more than 486 thousand patients died.

On June 12, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adan Ghebreyesus at the G7 summit in the UK admitted a version of the laboratory leak of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. At the same time, China, in his opinion, should help in investigating the source of the infection.

On May 20, the US House of Representatives Intelligence Committee reported “circumstantial evidence” of information that a new type of SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus was leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Later, The Wall Street Journal wrote that the illness of the employees of the Wuhan Institute in November 2019 may speak of the correctness of the theory of the artificial origin of the coronavirus. The publication explained that the illness of the scientists was difficult.

On May 25, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said that the United States is in favor of exploring various theories of the origin of the new coronavirus as part of an independent international investigation.

At the end of March, a report by an international group of WHO experts on a trip to China in January-February to investigate the origins of the coronavirus was published. Experts could not come to an unambiguous conclusion.