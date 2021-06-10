The Ninja Gaiden Master Collection is out now – and its PC port has been found wanting.

The PC version of this action game collection is bare bones, with severely limited customization and graphics options.

It does not support mouse and keyboard, forcing PC users to play with a controller. A controller is perhaps preferable for Ninja Gaiden, but to not provide the option of mouse and keyboard is shocking.

To play in fullscreen mode you have to launch the game and then click the maximise icon in the upper-right of the title bar. The game starts in windowed mode every time.

But perhaps the most remarkable aspect of this PC port is how you change the resolution. When the game starts, it determines the resolution that’s most appropriate for your setup: either 1920×1080 (1080p) or 3840×2160 (4k). 1440p resolution is not supported, and the game appears to be locked at 60 frames per second.

In most games, you’re able to change the resolution via in-game settings. Not so in The Ninja Gaiden Master Collection. To set a specific resolution, you have to open the game’s properties from your Steam library, and manually enter the resolution you want (“720p”, “1080p” or “4k”) in the text field of Launch Options.

There are no other performance settings. “By setting the game to a low resolution, you can reduce the processing load,” is Koei Tecmo’s note to players.

Early anecdotal reports from players suggest the £ 30 Ninja Gaiden Master Collection does run well on PC, but the lack of any basic PC-specific features is a bad look for Koei Tecmo.

As you’d expect, the negative reviews are hitting Steam. “At least Ninja Gaiden is FINALLY on PC but I almost wish it didn’t happen if it means it’ll be like this,” wrote user Luke.

“I hope that Tecmo will address some of these egregious issues but I don’t have my hopes up.”