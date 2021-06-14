“The Night of Seville” is the title of an epic poem. Yes, because West Germany against France, the semifinal of the Mundial ’82, was not a simple football match: in more than two hours of narration emotions, feelings and gestures were concentrated as can only happen in the great sagas. Good heroes and bad heroes, chivalrous actions and obvious cowardice, wonderful monologues and poignant moments of emotion. There was everything, absolutely everything: to look back on this duel of thirty-nine years ago is still today a lesson to be memorized, an example of football modernity that, from the past, should guide us into the future. The armies line up in the center of the theater, the Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville, and at nine in the evening the battle begins. The warlike metaphor does not seem like an easy rhetorical gimmick: it is justified by the fact that it really was a fight, forbidden blows included.