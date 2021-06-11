Names of animals, colors of equipment or shields are the main inspiration for the nicknames of the different teams of this European Championship. Go over each of the group stage team nicknames with AS.

Group A

Italy: La azzurra. The four-time world champion owes her nickname to the color of her shirt, blue. It is also known as La Nazionale, a nickname that does not have much loss either.

Turkey. The rising stars. The symbol of the Turkish flag inspires this nomination; a crescent moon and a star on a red background.

Welsh. The Dragons. Like the Turkish national team, the nickname of Wales is due to the symbol of its flag, a dragon, a magical element very present in the popular culture of the British Isles.

Swiss. Rossocratti. It translates as Red-Crosses, although curiously the country’s flag is the other way around; white on a red background.

B Group

Belgium. The red devils. Interestingly, the Belgian nickname is the same as that used for the English club Manchester United, but the reasons are different. A Dutch newspaper article in 1905 accused Belgian players of “working with demons”. That together with the color of his kit inspired the nickname.

Russia. Sbornaya. The translation is literal: it means National Team.

Denmark. Dynamite. In 1984, ahead of the European Championship, a journalist wrote a song of encouragement for the Danish national team that said “We are red, we are white, we are dynamite”, and it stuck.

Finland. Royal owls. It is a recent nickname. During a match against Belgium in 2007, an eagle owl interrupted the match after swooping down and landing on one of the goals of the Helsinki Olympic Stadium. This was such a symbolic image that it served to coin the Finnish nickname.

Group C

Holland. A Clockwork Orange. The 1974 Dutch national team, headed by Cruyff, revolutionized football because of the way they played. It looked like a seamless machine, which together with the color of the shirt and the popularity of Kubrick’s film La Nanranja Mecánica, from the same period, served to eternally nickname the team that way.

Ukraine. Zbirna. The translation is literal because of the color of the shirt: blue and yellow.

North Macedonia. The lynxes. The Balkan lynx is an endangered species in the region and appears on the country’s currency.

Austria. Wunderteam. It means in Austrian “the wonder team”.

Group D

England. The Three Lions. The coat of arms of England features a trio of lions surrounded by ten Tudor roses, which are traditional emblems of the country.

Czech Republic. Czech lions. In this group, things are about this animal. His nickname comes from the cricket team, which they call that.

Scotland. The Tartan Army. It is the name of the traditional Scottish army.

Croatia. Kockasti. It translates as chess. Obviously, that name is inspired by its flag and the national team’s jersey, both harlequin with white and red squares, as if it were a chessboard.

Group E

Spain. The Red. Luis Aragonés was the great insistent so that the Selection was known by the color of his shirt.

Sweden. Blue gold. The colors of the national team’s flag and kit inspired the nickname of the Swedes.

Poland. The Eagles. Based on his coat of arms, an eagle with a white tail on a red shield.

Slovakia. The Hawks. Another modern nickname. This occurred to the Slovak federation itself in 2015 looking for a symbol that represented “speed, dexterity and savagery”, as explained by the same organization.

Group F

Germany. The mannschaft. The popular name of the German team is nothing more than the literal translation of The Team.

France. Les Bleus. The French did not throw much imagination either: the blue ones.

Portugal. Seleçao das Quinas. Translated as Selection of the Corners, it is a nod to the five blue shields of the shield of Portugal, located in the shape of a cross.

Hungary. The Magyars. It refers to the ethnic group originating from the Hungarian region.