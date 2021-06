9.6. 11:00

Coronary pandemic pushed the growth of e-commerce. According to Statistics Finland, all commodities in the world were sold online last year 18 percent, which is twice as much as five years ago.

As demand grew, industry giants such as Amazon and Alibaba further invested in delivery speeds. That is a key issue for the industry. Slow delivery is the most common complaint of consumers when buying online, explained the market research institute Euromonitor.