The Electronic Entertainment Expo 2021 is just around the corner and the companies that will participate in the most important video game fair in the world are beginning to anticipate what news we will be able to find in their respective spaces. In that sense, we have now learned that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s Next Expansion Coming to Ubisoft Forward. We are talking about The Siege of Paris, the second great paid content of the French company that arrives with the intention of expanding the history of Eivor and allowing us to live a new adventure in a different location, precisely the one that gives the DLC its title.
“Save the date! This Saturday, tune in to Ubisoft Forward to see more of what’s to come. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla”, Recalls the French company on its Twitter account. Although it does not specify it, it is to be expected that The siege of Paris is the great protagonist of the event by the Assassin’s Creed saga, as its launch date is scheduled for this summer and Ubisoft could get us out of doubts this week at its conference for E3 2021.
A conference that will supposedly also have the presence of the long-awaited Far Cry 6, which recently confirmed its final release date and which dazzled the public with its characters and settings. Remember that it will be the Saturday, June 12, at 9:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time) when Ubisoft Forward takes place within the framework of E3 2021. The siege of Paris will lead us to relive the most ambitious battle in Viking history. To make it happen we will have to infiltrate the fortified city Parisian, form strategic alliances and discover the secrets of the enemy.
