Microsoft’s next operating system will be called Windows 11. This Tuesday its appearance has been leaked entirely on Baidu, a Chinese search engine. What’s more, have circulated through social networks various screenshots of its main novelties such as the menu Start or the control panel, among others.

The new Windows 11 user interface is the best representation of the phrase “surprised, but not shocked.” And, as the leak reveals, the system looks a lot like what was originally in Windows 10X, a project that Microsoft canceled in favor of Windows 11. The filtering allows to appreciate visual changes along the taskbar with the application icons, a cleaner tray area and a new button and menu of Start. So far, the company has not said anything about the leaks circulating on social media and Microsoft fan blogs.

The leaked news

Here the main novelties of Windows 11, documented by the journalist Tom warren On twitter:

To the center. The taskbar collects all the icons in the center and adds a new button to access the menu Start.

More minimalist. The menu Start has dethroned the classics Live Tiles (the interactive tiles that appear in the start menu) to give rise to an icon scheme with the option of “recent files” and a function to “turn off the device”.

New rounded windows. The windows have a small novelty: there are no sharp corners. Windows 11 has opted for the rounded corners to leave behind the style of Windows 10 and Windows 8. In addition, the new version includes an option to automatically adjust the split screen windows in two, three and up to four applications.

Other news. There are also new downloadable wallpapers and an option to activate the desktop in dark mode and a new sound from Start.

Microsoft Build 2021

But nothing is official, at least for now. Everything can be verified on June 24, when the Microsoft Build 2021, an event in which the company assured that it would reveal the future of its operating systems and that they would give “one of the most important updates to Windows of the last decade.” In addition, the event has become more relevant now that the company has revealed that Windows 10 will be discontinued in 2025.

