The taxi service in Molina will finally adapt to Law 10/2014, of November 27, regulating public transport of people in tourist vehicles by means of taxi of the Autonomous Community of the Region of Murcia, after approving the Plenary of the update of the ordinance, “Something that should have been done before November 2015,” according to the mayor, Eliseo García, who is also a councilor for Mobility.

The proposal that passed through the last plenary session was approved by all political groups, except the PP who abstained. “This is not the time because the pandemic has affected many people,” alleged the popular councilor, Juana Martínez. «With this new regulation it is intended to offer a Legal framework that allows the provision of the taxi service in the best conditions of quality and safety, both for professionals and users of the service “, underlines the councilor from Moline.

The update brings up two significant changes. On the one hand, the thirteen taxi drivers from Molina will place the nNew logos and images of the city and on the other hand, the requirements to obtain and renew the licenses granted by the City Council are adapted.

In reality, the ordinance is comparable to that of other municipalities and is very similar to that of Murcia, according to Jesús Ortega, the president of the local taxi drivers association. For tariff purposes, the only relevant change is that the flag drop will go from 1.85 to 2.40 euros, but the minimum career is also abolished, once the new regulations are published. Among the novelties, it is also included limit licenses to one per holder, provided that they are passenger cars, and that the vehicles do not exceed 12 years from their first registration.

“For us and for our clients it affects little, but it was necessary to update the ordinance,” says Ortega. For taxi drivers, the new rule regulates conditions that equate them with those of their colleagues in Murcia or Las Torres de Cotillas, among other municipalities.

Thirteen licenses



In Molina there are thirteen licenses and, in the opinion of the representatives of the sector, they are no longer necessary because the services are provided normally. Fulgencio, who has license number ten, admits that there are specific moments, such as a Saturday night or New Year’s Eve, when there is more demand, “but this does not justify the granting of more licenses”

In the end the taxi drivers They gave up on the taxi rank that for a time was set up on Madrid avenue, near the Plaza de España, and finally they remain on Calle Mayor. “There were many inconveniences with the buses that stop at Avenida de Madrid, the merchants who did not want us to occupy the area where they unload and we continue where we always go,” says Fulgencio.

On the other hand, the taxi drivers from Molina they are suffering, as in the rest of the Region, the restrictions imposed by the Covid regulations, which limits the number of travelers in vehicles. This is causing that, on occasions, two vehicles are necessary to provide services that were previously performed by a single taxi driver. “We have many services to medical centers, both in Molina and Murcia,” says the taxi driver from Moline.