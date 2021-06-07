Shaaban Bilal (Cairo)

The Egyptian child actor, Mohamed Al-Fakhrani, topped the social networking sites and the most searched during the past hours, after he published a picture in which he appears differently from what the public had previously known.

The pictures published by Al-Fakharani showed that he lost a lot of weight for which he was famous, as he appeared in a more mature and handsome body, which caused the spread of these pictures on social networking sites in a large way.

Many artists and followers commented on Al-Fakhrani’s new look, stressing their happiness with the great change that he managed to achieve, as the artist Sandy said, “I am proud of you,” while others demanded that he continue his effort.

Muhammad Al-Fakhrani participated in many dramas that caught the attention of many, including the great Qawi, Saraya Abdeen, His Excellency, the street that ran after us, the man of grapes, what else, a live broadcast, how, and the wind of Madame, and others.

After being asked about the existence of a kinship with the artist Yahya Al-Fakharani, Muhammad Al-Fakhrani denied in his comments through his official account on “Instagram” the existence of any kinship, especially after the public discussed the existence of a relationship between them and that the child is the grandson of the great artist Yahya Al-Fakharani because of the similarity between them.