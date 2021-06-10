At the moment the name is unknown, but it will be presented in society in a few weeks.

After the good taste left a few years ago with This War of Mine, later reinforced with the no less great Frostpunk, the Polish team of 11 Bit Studios is now ready to present in society what will be their next project. It will be this next August 12, and for now we have a first preview.

Discover the truth on August 1211 bit studios“The snow-covered wasteland seems silent, calm, asleep as if the wind is its lullaby. Yet crimson scars mark the battlefield of precious things worth breaking alliances for. Discover the truth on August 12“We can read in the description of the video on YouTube. In the footage, on the other hand, the phrase” appears.he who rejects change is the architect of decadence“attributed to former UK Prime Minister Harold Wilson.

As for the image that accompanies the publication, indeed, we travel to a place where snow is the protagonist, seeing in the foreground a bloody hammer to continue advancing until we observe a 55-gallon oil barrel and a person kneeling, shirtless and wearing obvious signs of violence. Enough details to give us an idea of ​​the narrative premise of the title, but not the playable one.

Games in development by 11 Bit Studios

Last year, the investment of more than 20 million dollars in the production of seven video games was also news, three of them from internal studios of 11 Bit Studios. Among them were cited as Project 8 code names, Eleanor and Dolly. It is unknown which of these three corresponds to the video game today advanced, although everything points to Project 8 according to past statements by the team in charge.

These date from 2019, when Pawel Miechowski talked about Project 8 like a mid-budget video game with something to offer in its message.

More about: 11 bit Studios.