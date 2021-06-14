After a long absence, we see new gameplay and we locate its arrival on PC and Xbox, in Game Pass since the premiere.

Somerville has been announced for several years but it is a mysterious project that reappears after a long absence; Specifically, we were finally able to see it in action at the Xbox conference at E3 2021 and it was one of the most pleasant surprises. This is the new project of Dino patti, creator of hit indie games like Limbo and Inside, who has joined forces with Chris Olsen to work with the Jumpship studio on this science fiction and mystery adventure of which you can already see the first trailer.

The game, as you can see, has a visual and developmental aspect that is clearly reminiscent of the works mentioned above. Somerville puts us in a rural world that has been devastated after a cataclysm and, after that catastrophe, we must try to find the means to survive, in a proposal that aims to reflect the most intimate repercussions that large-scale conflicts have.

It will be available on the Xbox Game Pass service at its premiereThe trailer shown lets us see some other gameplay sequence where side scrolling exploration will govern, discovering mysterious places and even having to flee at full speed from threats that escape understanding. The family asleep on the sofa adds mystery and abstract elements to the proposal. “Players will navigate through dangerous terrain while unraveling the mysteries of Earth’s visitors,” reads the official game synopsis on the official Xbox blog.

Announced in 2017, it seems that development has been long, and we will still have to wait to find out what the result will be like, as Somerville will arrive in 2022, with no clear release date. It will be released on PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S, being available from its premiere in Xbox Game Pass.

