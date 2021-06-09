There are very few hours until the Electronic Entertainment Expo 2021 start and the anticipation for the return of the largest video game fair in the world is enormous. However, despite bringing together the major companies in the sector, the event will also have its absences. In that sense, we have now learned that the new Call of Duty won’t be at E3 2021, as it has released the VGC portal. In fact, Activision would have decided to opt for the same technique from last year and completely bypass the video game fairs where there is so much ad crowding to do it in a more personal way.
VGC believes that the North American company will choose to present the new Call of Duty through a event in the battle royale free-to-play Warzone, which has been so successful since its launch. All the rumors and leaks have reached the understanding that the new installment of the war franchise will be titled Call of Duty: Vanguard, will be developed by Sledgehammer Games and it will take us to the Second World War in Europe and the Pacific, focusing on the birth of the Allied Special Forces.
Everything about E3 2021: conferences, schedules, where to see it …
The title would have a campaign, multiplayer and zombies mode to the delight of fans and would see the light again on new generation consoles, old generation and PC. I would also do it in November. Everything suggests that the Vanguard launch was will merge with Warzone much more than Black Ops Cold War did, completely transforming the map and transferring the action to World War II that Vanguard will pose. The VGC portal itself revealed a few weeks ago that all Activision teams were now working on Call of Duty, so the North American company is focused on achieving unprecedented success.
